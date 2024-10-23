Financial Insights Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

