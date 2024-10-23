Plan Group Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,658 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

