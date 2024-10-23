Plan Group Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Plan Group Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

