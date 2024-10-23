Q3 Earnings Forecast for TFPM Issued By Stifel Canada

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE TFPM opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $737,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

