Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Strong Sell

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sonova stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sonova has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $75.04.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

