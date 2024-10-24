Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $292.09, but opened at $283.52. Tractor Supply shares last traded at $282.83, with a volume of 211,432 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

