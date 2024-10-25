Barclays Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $372.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $359.00 to $372.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,173. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.46. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

