Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.320-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Getty Realty Stock Performance
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 160.68%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
