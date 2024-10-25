Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $153.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 225.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

