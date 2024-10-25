Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $455,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

