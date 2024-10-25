CEEK VR Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $22.60 million and approximately $787,903.18 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,764.38 or 0.99936311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012747 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00057881 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02972362 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $505,152.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

