Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.04 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 52.36 ($0.68). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 72,861 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Everyman Media Group
Everyman Media Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Michael Rosehill purchased 750,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £397,500 ($516,099.71). 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Everyman Media Group
Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Everyman Media Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.