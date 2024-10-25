Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $8.81. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

