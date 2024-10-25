Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes Sells 80,000 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,343,424.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $91.93.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

