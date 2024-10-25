Coinmetro Token Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $63,564.66 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,866.37 or 1.00097237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012771 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00058204 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,965,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,021,493 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03369158 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $72,426.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinmetro Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.