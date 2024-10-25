Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Expands By 308.3%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PureTech Health Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
About PureTech Health
