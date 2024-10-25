NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Short Interest Up 221.4% in October

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS NRWRF remained flat at $1.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.12.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver’) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.