Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLNHP traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 75,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Soluna has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

