Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Soluna Price Performance
Shares of SLNHP traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 75,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Soluna has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $13.30.
About Soluna
