SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $12.60.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

