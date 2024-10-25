Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $18,672.80 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.97 or 0.03710521 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00038580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

