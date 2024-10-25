SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of SWKHL stock remained flat at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

