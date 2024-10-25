PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $5,495,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.33. 85,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

