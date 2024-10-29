Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 10,253,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,677,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 14.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barclays by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,238,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 255,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 1,502.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

