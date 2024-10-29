Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.000-23.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.00-$23.15 EPS.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CHE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.98. 94,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.34. Chemed has a 1 year low of $525.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,615.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,679. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

