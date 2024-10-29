Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.000-23.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.00-$23.15 EPS.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CHE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.98. 94,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.34. Chemed has a 1 year low of $525.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

About Chemed

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,615.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,679. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

