WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.50. 368,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 185,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

