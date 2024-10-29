Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 80,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 133,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 255.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 15,671.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 157,964 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

