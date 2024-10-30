American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.750 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

