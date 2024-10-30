iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.36 and last traded at $42.29. 585 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (EGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US growth stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximizes its ESG exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.