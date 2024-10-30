Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11). Approximately 1,262,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 888,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Cornish Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.14. The company has a market cap of £50.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Cornish Metals Company Profile

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

