iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.59. 3,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 29.78% of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.