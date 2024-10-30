Klaytn (KLAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $470.85 million and $3.50 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,107.91 or 1.00004039 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,036.64 or 0.99905194 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the native utility token of the Kaia blockchain, developed through the integration of Kakao’s Klaytn and LINE’s Finschia networks. The token enables core network functions, including transaction fees, validator incentives, staking, and governance. Kaia’s design focuses on making Web3 accessible to a broader audience across Asia, supported by strategic collaborations and integration with major applications like LINE and Kakaotalk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.