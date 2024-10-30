Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $31.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $31,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cabot by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cabot by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $1,708,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,011.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.