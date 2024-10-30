Golden State Equity Partners Trims Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 224,163 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

