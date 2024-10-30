Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ariston Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $170.85. 14,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $158.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

