WestEnd Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,401. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $988.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.