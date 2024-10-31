Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

AMD traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,951,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,667,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.07 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

