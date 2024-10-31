Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 24.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 82.5% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $257.55 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.