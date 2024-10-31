Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 408,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 52,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $176.14 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

