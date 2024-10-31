Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.440 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

