Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $582-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $589.32 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 440,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.