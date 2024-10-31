Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Hub Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 287,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

