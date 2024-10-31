Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $86.37 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

