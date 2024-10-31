Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 297,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

