Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 31st (AEMD, AEZS, ALMS, AWX, BDL, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, BRZE)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 31st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

