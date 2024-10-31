Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 31st (AEMD, AEZS, ALMS, AWX, BDL, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, BRZE)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 31st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

