Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.73 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.07 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

