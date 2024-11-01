Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,849 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.5% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IYW opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

