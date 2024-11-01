Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 42,418 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $196.48 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

