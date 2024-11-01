Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.57. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 1,125 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.33 million, a P/E ratio of 117.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.21%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

