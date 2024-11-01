Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,239.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 522,168 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $46.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $514.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

