Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 10,310 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

MCHI stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

